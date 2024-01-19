Top track

Nèg' Marrons - Le bilan

HandsDown Party avec Neg'Marrons à Food Society

Le Food Society Paris
Fri, 19 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
PartyParis
From €12.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

La soirée HandsDown Party, orchestrée par Kenza SMG et les Basement Beatzz, fait son grand retour au Food Society Paris.

L'ambiance sera à 100% hip-hop et RnB Old School !

Retrouvez Livoo derrière les platines, et pour couronner le tout, un live exclusif...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by HandsDown Party & Food Society Paris.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Le Food Society Paris

68 Avenue Du Maine, 75014 Paris, France
Doors open10:00 pm

