Dalston Disco Festival W/ Dimitri From Paris, John Gomez, Only Fans House Party, Conrad Lee

EartH
Fri, 26 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
DJLondon
From £12.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

This event will take place in EartH Hall.

2 Nights of Disco Delirium in the heart of Dalston. We are inviting a line up of disco specialists to Earth Hackney to perform across 2 separate dates, 2 rooms and a combined 2800 dancers!!

Headlining on Friday 2...

Presented by Columbo Music.
Lineup

Dimitri From Paris, John Gomez, Conrad Lee and 2 more

Venue

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Doors open9:00 pm
