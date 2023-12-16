DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Bacanal #2 Festivus!

Llull 121
Sat, 16 Dec, 11:00 am
PartyBarcelona
€3The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Sant tornem-hi! No hem acabat de digerir la primera edició de Bacanal 121 que ja anunciem la següent! 🔥

👉🏼 Bacanal #2 FESTIVUS és una festa laica, inclusiva i paròdica que celebrarem com a alternativa a les pressions i el consumisme de Nadal. Creat ori...

Todas las edades
Organizado por VAN VAN FOOD.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Llull 121

Carrer De Llull 121, 08005 Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.