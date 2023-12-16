DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Sant tornem-hi! No hem acabat de digerir la primera edició de Bacanal 121 que ja anunciem la següent! 🔥
👉🏼 Bacanal #2 FESTIVUS és una festa laica, inclusiva i paròdica que celebrarem com a alternativa a les pressions i el consumisme de Nadal. Creat ori...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.