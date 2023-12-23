Top track

Danny Tenaglia - Hard & Soul – Holiday Weekend

Superior Ingredients (Main Room)
Sat, 23 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
From $33.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Hard & Soul on the Holiday Weekend with Danny Tenaglia bringing the musical gifts! A Night of Past, Present & Future Classics. Powered by Dance.Here.Now. & Nervous Records!

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Nervous Records & Dance.Here.Now.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Danny Tenaglia

Venue

Superior Ingredients (Main Room)

74 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

