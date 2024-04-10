Top track

A Place To Bury Strangers + Maquina

Covo Club
Wed, 10 Apr 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsBologna
€21.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

I fan di tutto il mondo lo sanno: Oliver Ackermann porta sempre sorprese con sè. Il cantante e chitarrista degli A Place To Bury Strangers da New York City ha deliziato e stupito il suo pubblico per quasi due decenni, combinando post-punk, noise-rock, shoe...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione culturale HOVOC.
Lineup

Maquina, A Place To Bury Strangers

Venue

Covo Club

Viale Zagabria, 1, 40127 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

