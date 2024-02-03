DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ultimate Stone Roses | London

Signature Brew Blackhorse Road
Sat, 3 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Signature Brew Blackhorse Road present...

Ultimate Stone Roses

https://www.facebook.com/theultimatestoneroses/

the UK's premier Stone Roses tribute, playing a live set at the brewery

Saturday 3rd February 2024 / 7pm

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Signature Brew.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Ultimate Stone Roses

Venue

Signature Brew Blackhorse Road

Unit 15, Uplands Business Park, Blackhorse Ln, Walthamstow, London E17 5QJ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

