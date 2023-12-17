DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Revisit the world of Gizmo and the Gremlins as they create chaos in a small town, blending humor and horror for a unique and entertaining movie-watching experience in our Brew-Hall on our big screen.
15+ only
