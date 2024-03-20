Top track

Decapitated + Incantation + Nervosa + Kassogtha

CCO La Rayonne
Wed, 20 Mar 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsLyon
€29.71The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sounds Like Hell Productions, en accord avec Garmonbozia, présente :

Le royaume du Metal Extrême vous ouvrira grand ses portes mercredi 20 mars 2024 avec le passage de DECAPITATED, INCANTATION, NERVOSA et KASSOGTHA à La Rayonne ! Pour l’occasion, le trio...

Présenté par Sounds Like Hell Productions.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Kassogtha, Nervosa, Incantation and 1 more

Venue

CCO La Rayonne

7 Rue Henri Legay, 69100 Villeurbanne, France
Doors open6:00 pm

