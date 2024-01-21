Top track

Reed Foehl - American Miles

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Reed Foehl w/ special guest Jeremy Moses Curtis

Askew Bar & Lounge
Sun, 21 Jan 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsProvidence
$11.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Reed Foehl - American Miles
Got a code?

About

Join us for a great night of music with Vermont's Reed Foehl with special guest Jeremy Moses Curtis at Askew!!

Reed Foehl

Born in a small country town in New England and into a musical family, Grammy-nominated songwriter Reed Foehl writes stories of the...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Alchemy.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Reed Foehl, Jeremy Moses Curtis

Venue

Askew Bar & Lounge

150 Chestnut Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02903, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.