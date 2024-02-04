DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Blackworks New York

The Brooklyn Monarch
2 Feb - 4 Feb 2024
From $36.57
The Madrid-based party series and brand, Blackworks, invades the United States and makes a stop in Brooklyn, New York. A star-studded lineup of hard-techno and techno artists makes this one a multi-day event you must attend.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by 23 Meadow LLC dba The Monarch New York.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Basswell, Cera Khin, DEXPHASE and 9 more

Venue

The Brooklyn Monarch

23 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

