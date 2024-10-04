DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Alors que les concerts d’avril 2024 au Point Éphémère et à La Boule Noire affichent déjà complet, Stuck in the Sound annonce, face à la demande, une nouvelle date parisienne le 4 octobre 2024 à La Cigale !
Stuck in the Sound revient avec un sixième album...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.