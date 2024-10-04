Top track

Stuck in the Sound - B/W Rainbow

Stuck in the Sound

La Cigale
Fri, 4 Oct 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€29.70

About

Alors que les concerts d’avril 2024 au Point Éphémère et à La Boule Noire affichent déjà complet, Stuck in the Sound annonce, face à la demande, une nouvelle date parisienne le 4 octobre 2024 à La Cigale !
Stuck in the Sound revient avec un sixième album...

Tout public
Présenté par Mélodyn.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

La Cigale

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

