Kurt Rosenwinkel Trio

Union Chapel
Wed, 31 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£33.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The conceptual influence of Kurt Rosenwinkel’s music can be readily observed on a global scale. Whether in concert halls, basement jazz club wee hours jam sessions, conservatory practice rooms or radio station airwaves, Rosenwinkel’s distinctive voice as a...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Columbo Music.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kurt Rosenwinkel Trio, Kurt Rosenwinkel

Venue

Union Chapel

Compton Terrace, London N1 2UN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
900 capacity
Accessibility information

