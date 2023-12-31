Top track

Drake - Pound Cake / Paris Morton Music 2

Prestige Night

Le Cardinal Paris
31 Dec 2023 - 1 Jan 2024
PartyParis
Free

About

THE PLUG X LA GET DOWN PRESENTENT LA "PRESTIGE NIGHT" NEW YEAR EVE PARTY

Le 31 Décembre en plein Paris sur le magnifique Boulevard des Italiens (2eme Arrondissement de Paris) dans le sublime cadre du Cardinal

Cette soirée spéciale se composera de deux pa...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par The Plug Worldwide.
Venue

Le Cardinal Paris

1 Boulevard Des Italiens, 75002 Paris, France
Doors open12:00 am

