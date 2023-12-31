DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
THE PLUG X LA GET DOWN PRESENTENT LA "PRESTIGE NIGHT" NEW YEAR EVE PARTY
Le 31 Décembre en plein Paris sur le magnifique Boulevard des Italiens (2eme Arrondissement de Paris) dans le sublime cadre du Cardinal
Cette soirée spéciale se composera de deux pa...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.