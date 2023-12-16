DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

FLAARE's 1st Birthday // Crux: Fundraiser at Doña

Doña
Sat, 16 Dec, 7:00 pm
DJLondon
£13.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

As December approaches, it's time to celebrate FLAARE's 1st Birthday, with a boogie at Doña London!

FLAARE is a community organisation helping young people gain access to creative opportunities. We care about young people, brands and community. We know th...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by FLAARE.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Doña

Red Sequin Door, 92 Stoke Newington High St, London N16 7NY, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

