Zusatztermin: CCCP in DDDR

Astra Kulturhaus
Mon, 26 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€52.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
The Philosoviet Punk and melodic music from Emilia meet in the pulsating heart of the dismantled Republic of East Germany.

On the occasion of the celebrations for the 40th anniversary of the release of the first EP "Orthodoxy," as part of the Milan Music...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von brighter agency.
CCCP – Fedeli alla linea

Astra Kulturhaus

Revaler Str. 99, 10245 Berlin, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

