DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
2023 has been a WILD ride and we can’t wait to close it out and ring in 2024 with you!! NYE is gonna be all Sweet Spot, ALL NIGHT!! Join us on 12/31 from 10PM-3AM at Metro Baltimore for an ICONIC dance party of pop anthems, hosted by the gorgeous BABY!******...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.