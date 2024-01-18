DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Rob Copland: WIP

The Bill Murray
Thu, 18 Jan 2024, 6:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

After winning the Comedians Choice Award for Best Show in 2022, I'm finally ready to try and appeal to the audience and not just the comedians at the back of the room. This one's for you audience. * Drop kicks microphone.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.

Lineup

Rob Copland

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

