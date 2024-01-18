DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
After winning the Comedians Choice Award for Best Show in 2022, I'm finally ready to try and appeal to the audience and not just the comedians at the back of the room. This one's for you audience. * Drop kicks microphone.
