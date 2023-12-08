DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Amaproblem

hush hush
Fri, 8 Dec, 10:00 pm
PartyToronto
Selling fast
CA$19.21The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Amaproblem is back with one more night before the years end - for the amapiano lovers.

With special guests: Burundians & 999adj

This is a 19+ event.
Presented by Amaproblem.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

hush hush

423 College Street, Toronto, Ontario M5T 1T1, Canada
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.