Screen Queens : Murder Mystery !

Point Ephémère
Thu, 21 Dec, 8:00 pm
PartyParis
€11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Screen Queens présente son MURDER MYSTERY!

Pour se réchauffer avant les fêtes de fin d’année, Babouchka Babouche et Morphine Blaze vous convient le 21 décembre dans leur mystérieux manoir britannique (idéalement situé au Point Éphémère) pour une soirée d’...

-
Présenté par POINT EPHEMERE.

Point Ephémère

200 Quai de Valmy, 75010 Paris-10E-Arrondissement, France
Doors open8:00 pm

