New Year's Eve | Listen Brooklyn

LISTEN
Sun, 31 Dec 2023, 9:00 pm
PartyBrooklyn
About

Join us as we welcome 2024 at Listen Brooklyn, Bushwick's newest dance-centric space, featuring state of the art sound, lighting, visuals, and more. Located a stone's throw away from the Jefferson Street L train stop, Listen Brooklyn is quickly becoming on...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Listen Brooklyn
Venue

LISTEN

198 Randolph Street, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

