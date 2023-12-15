Top track

Francesco Del Garda, Alessandro Gaia - Move Your Body - Original Mix

Lost Boys with Francesco Del Garda

Cieloterra
Fri, 15 Dec, 11:00 pm
DJRoma
€11.50

About

The Lost Boys Society presents Francesco Del Garda, considered by many as one of the best DJs in the history of underground music.

We started this journey thanks to figures like Francesco. It is thanks to his drive and contribution to the movement that we...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da L'Attimo Fuggente S.r.l..
Lineup

4
Francesco del Garda, Pancratio, Leo Benassi and 4 more

Venue

Cieloterra

Via di Portonaccio, 23, 00159 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

