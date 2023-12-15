DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The Lost Boys Society presents Francesco Del Garda, considered by many as one of the best DJs in the history of underground music.
We started this journey thanks to figures like Francesco. It is thanks to his drive and contribution to the movement that we...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.