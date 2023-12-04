DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Democrazia Minima - Democracy Upside Down

Fondazione Giangiacomo Feltrinelli
Mon, 4 Dec, 6:30 pm
TalkMilano
Democracy upside down: is it still possible to build the present time together?

Markets and global challenges, the erosion of intermediate institutions, authoritarian trends, and technocratic, one-size-fits-all solutions—all of these are reasons to be con...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Fondazione Giangiacomo Feltrinelli.

Venue

Fondazione Giangiacomo Feltrinelli

Viale Pasubio, 5, 20154 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open6:30 pm

