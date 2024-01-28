DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Eye Flys

Static Age Records
Sun, 28 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsAsheville
$12.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Eye Flys are a quintessentially Philadelphian band whose aggressive brand of noise rock is leading a wave of bands that harken back to classic era AmRep noise rock. Their rage is palpable and their wit is biting. Hailing from a city with a rich history of...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Static Age Records.

Lineup

Eye Flys

Venue

Static Age Records

110 North Lexington Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

