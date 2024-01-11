DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Nessuno, Il Mostro di Firenze - Live Podcast

Santeria Toscana 31
Thu, 11 Jan 2024, 9:30 pm
PodcastMilano
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
"Nessuno" sul palcoscenico in un'esperienza di Live Podcast.

Gli spettatori potranno immergersi nella storia dei delitti del Mostro di Firenze attraverso le parole recitate sul palco dagli autori stessi e gli effetti video, sonori e musicali fabbricati di...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Santeria S.p.A.

Santeria Toscana 31

Viale Toscana, 31, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

