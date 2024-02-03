Top track

Father Before Me - Left To Save

Father Before Me EP Release Party

The Kingsland
Sat, 3 Feb 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsNew York
$19.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Established in 2019, progressive skate-punk band Father Before Me is the passion project of NYC based musician Elijah Catrone. To honor his late father, Elijah founded Father Before Me as a way to pay respect to those who came before us, show gratitude to...

This is an All Ages Event
Presented by Kingsland.

Lineup

The Muckrakers, Watersdeep, Lifers

Venue

The Kingsland

269 Norman Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

