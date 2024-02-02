Top track

Origins: Karenn (Live), Pangaea, OK Williams +++

E1
Fri, 2 Feb, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
From £27.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Friday 2nd February sees the beloved UK duo KARENN head to E1, with an absolute all star line up of special guests.

Since teaming up in 2011, Arthur Cayzer and Jamie Roberts have been pushing the boundaries of live performances with their raw & gritty ana...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Origins & E1.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

4
Karenn, Blawan, Pariah and 4 more

Venue

E1

110 Pennington St, St Katharine's & Wapping, London E1W 2BB, UK
Doors open10:00 pm

