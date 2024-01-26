DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

EZ! #90

Transbordeur
Fri, 26 Jan 2024, 11:30 pm
PartyLyon
€18.50
About

Rendez-vous, le 26 janvier 2024 au Club Transbo pour une EZ! #90 édition 100% exclusive avec une programmation exceptionnelle composée uniquement d’artistes n’ayant jamais joué en EZ! Et en 90 éditions c’était pas gagné.

Premier invité : BURR OAK. Le duo...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Totaal Rez.

Venue

Transbordeur

3 Boulevard de Stalingrad, 69100 Villeurbanne, France
Doors open11:30 pm
1800 capacity

