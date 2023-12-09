DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

DEEPDIG w Haseeb Iqbal

Grow
Sat, 9 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£6.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

After our roadblock launch of the Deepdig series with Saachi and the follow up with NTS resident DJ Martha, we return with DJ, broadcaster & author Haseeb Iqbal on Dec 9 for an extended set!

Haseeb promises to take us on a journey as likely to move throug...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Grow, Hackney.

Lineup

Haseeb Iqbal

Venue

Grow

Grow, 98C Main Yard, Wallis Rd, Hackney Wick, London E9 5LN
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.