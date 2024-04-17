Top track

Funke and the Two Tone Baby

The Boileroom
Wed, 17 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
About

Funke and the Two Tone Baby is a one man sonic explosion. Uncategorized and uncharted. Jammed halfway between frenzied alt-blues and metronomic dance beats. Combining guitar and harmonica with beatboxing and effects that seamlessly collide the organic with...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by The Boileroom.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Funke and the Two Tone Baby

Venue

The Boileroom

13 Stoke Fields, Guildford GU1 4LS, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
275 capacity

