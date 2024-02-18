Top track

Katherine Priddy - Does She Hold You Like I Did

Katherine Priddy: Live + Signing

Resident Music
Sun, 18 Feb, 6:30 pm
GigsBrighton and Hove
From £14.67

About

We're thrilled to be hosting the stunning sounds of Katherine Priddy here in the shop to celebrate the release of her beautiful new album 'The Pendulum Swing'...

• The release date for physical copies of this album is 16th February 2024. You will be able...

All ages
Presented by Resident Music.
£
Lineup

Katherine Priddy

Venue

Resident Music

28 Kensington Gardens, Brighton, BN1 4AL, United Kingdom
Doors open6:15 pm
180 capacity

