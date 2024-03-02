Top track

Chassol - Big Sun, Pt. II

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

FestiValle 24 OFF • Chassol Live • Fabio Celenza

Teatro Pirandello
Sat, 2 Mar 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsAgrigento
From €12.78The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Chassol - Big Sun, Pt. II
Got a code?

About

FestiValle presenta Chassol - Live A/V - Francia, unica data del centro-sud Italia e Fabio Celenza, live performance.

Christophe Chassol, il compositore parigino, inventore dell'ultra-scores, si esibirà con un "Best Of" dei suoi film, mettendo in scena...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Associazione di Promozione Sociale FestiValle.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Fabio Celenza, Chassol, Fabio Celenza

Venue

Teatro Pirandello

Piazza Luigi Pirandello 35, 92100 Agrigento Agrigento, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.