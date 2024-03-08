DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

WE ARE DEATHCORE: DEFAMED

Legend Club
Fri, 8 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsMilano
€17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Versus Music Project, Baratro Merch e Superbia Music Group presentano:

WE ARE DEATHCORE 2024 - Winter cool down

L'evento di riferimento del movimento deathcore in Italia torna dopo il successo del rilancio avvenuto ad agosto con una primissima edizione i...

Questo è un evento 14+
Presentato da Legend Club

Lineup

1
Scorn, The Silence Between Us, Bleed Someone Dry and 1 more

Venue

Legend Club

Viale Enrico Fermi, 98, 20161 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.