Dimitri From Paris x De La Groove x Cookie Records

YOYO - Palais de Tokyo
Fri, 2 Feb 2024, 11:30 pm
From €20.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
𝗚𝗿𝗼𝗼𝘃𝘆 𝗖𝗹𝘂𝗯 s’associe avec le label De La Groove pour sa première édition 2024 au YOYO.

Pour démarrer l’année en beauté, les deux crew on fait appel à l’un des pionniers de la house française : DIMITRI FROM PARIS

Plus la peine de le présenter,...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Avènement
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dimitri From Paris, Chinau, Knuckle G and 1 more

Venue

YOYO - Palais de Tokyo

13 Avenue du Président Wilson, 75016 Paris, France
Doors open11:30 pm

