DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Fosc, Tití & The Candela Brothers

Malanga Café
Sat, 23 Dec, 10:00 pm
PartyIbiza
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Una de nuestras tradiciones malangueras más antiguas, y ahí sigue, es celebrar la navidad con Fosc & The Candela Brothers, a los que este año se une Tití! Y es que las navidades son fechas para celebrarlas en familia, y eso es lo que son: se conocen desde...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Malanga Café.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

fosc

Venue

Malanga Café

Carrer De Carles V, 07800 Ibiza, Balearic Islands, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.