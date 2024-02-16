Top track

Metal Battle 2024

The Kingsland
15 Feb - 16 Feb 2024
GigsNew York
From $19.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

12 BANDS. 2 NIGHTS. 1 STACKED LINE UP.

THURSDAY'S LINEUP

  • Electrocutioner
  • Afterus
  • Fellahin Fall
  • Dishonest Escape
  • Winter Nights
  • Anahata

FRIDAY'S LINE UP

  • Resist The Temptation
  • Doom Creeper
  • Paragnosis
  • Breath of the Moor
  • First Bourne

-...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by 23 Meadow LLC dba The Monarch New York.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Kingsland

269 Norman Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

