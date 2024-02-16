Top track

So Fetch - 2000s Party (Dundee)

Church Dundee
Fri, 16 Feb 2024, 10:30 pm
PartyDundee
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

“Gretchen, stop trying to make fetch happen! It's not going to happen!”

Regina George was wrong. So Fetch is happening, playing all your favourite hits from the 00sThink Britney Spears to Avril Lavigne. McFly to Usher. Rihanna to Gwen Stefani. Justin Timb...

This is an 18+ event (ID Required).
Presented by Throwback Events
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Venue

Church Dundee

15 Ward Rd, Lower, Dundee DD1 1ND, UK
Doors open10:30 pm

