TW2K24

Lieu Secret - Marseille
Sun, 31 Dec, 11:00 pm
PartyMarseille
About

HAPPY NEW TWERK LA MIF'

On ne pouvait pas se dire au revoir sans faire la fête ensemble une dernière fois en 2023. Et cette fois-ci on la fait en famille, à taille humaine : small crowd, best crowd !

DJ sets full team Twerkistan : Habba Babba, Kermittta...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Twerkistan.
Lineup

Twerkistan

Venue

Lieu Secret - Marseille

Marseille 13003, France
Doors open11:00 pm

