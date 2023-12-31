DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
HAPPY NEW TWERK LA MIF'
On ne pouvait pas se dire au revoir sans faire la fête ensemble une dernière fois en 2023. Et cette fois-ci on la fait en famille, à taille humaine : small crowd, best crowd !
DJ sets full team Twerkistan : Habba Babba, Kermittta...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.