Charles - Taste of You

AAA x Sarah Gosling: Charles

Signature Brew Haggerston
Sat, 3 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

We’re thrilled to welcome our new curator Sarah Gosling to Access All Areas! One of the most hard-working names in radio, championing amazing music and fresh talent on Radio X, BBC Introducing and Radio One. As a loyal patron of Music Venues Trust, she’s b...

This is an 18+ event
Access All Areas
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Charles

Venue

Signature Brew Haggerston

340 Acton Mews, London E8 4EA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

