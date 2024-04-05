Top track

Drowning In Dreams

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ed Harcourt: Album Launch In-Store

Truck Oxford
Fri, 5 Apr, 6:00 pm
GigsOxford
Selling fast
From £12.23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Drowning In Dreams
Got a code?

About

We are very excited to bring Mercury Prize-nominated singer-songwriter Ed Harcourt to Cowley Road for an intimate album launch in-store show! Come and celebrate the launch of ‘El Magnifico’ with the band and pick up a signed copy of the album!

All ages
Presented by Truck.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ed Harcourt

Venue

Truck Oxford

101 Cowley Road, Oxford, OX4 1HU, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.