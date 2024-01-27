DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Sallim (live) + DJ Caring
É uma das escritoras de canções bem instaladas na nova canção portuguesa. Sallim tinha-nos deixado ‘A ver o que acontece’, álbum pop directo de voz cristalina, bem escrito e bem cantado, editado em 2019, pela editora-mãe Cafe...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.