DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
South-London-based 6-piece Tapir! will be joining us on Thursday 1st February for an intimate album launch in-store show! Come and celebrate the launch of their brand new album ‘The Pilgrim, Their God and the King of My Decrepit Mountain’ and pick up a sig...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.