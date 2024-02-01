Top track

Tapir!: Album Launch In-Store

Truck Oxford
Thu, 1 Feb, 6:00 pm
GigsOxford
From £12.23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

South-London-based 6-piece Tapir! will be joining us on Thursday 1st February for an intimate album launch in-store show! Come and celebrate the launch of their brand new album ‘The Pilgrim, Their God and the King of My Decrepit Mountain’ and pick up a sig...

All ages
Presented by Truck.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tapir!

Venue

Truck Oxford

101 Cowley Road, Oxford, OX4 1HU, United Kingdom
Doors open6:00 pm

