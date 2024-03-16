DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Shut The Front Door: Special Guests TBA

Brixton Jamm
Sat, 16 Mar, 6:00 pm
DJLondon
£8.98The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Shut The Front Door return with a fresh line-up as they move towards celebrating another decade of dance!

This month we have a very special guest TBA joined by the electrifying due Klo & Lyss known for their blends of house & underground dance belters.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Shut The Front Door.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

KLO, Lyss, Kyle Parsley

Brixton Jamm

261 Brixton Rd, London SW9 6LH
Doors open6:00 pm
800 capacity

