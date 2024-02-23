Top track

Brad's Savage Birthday Bash

Musica
Fri, 23 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsAkron
$18.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

91.3 The Summit in partnership with Musica presents:

Brad's Savage Birthday Bash!

Featuring
Brooke Surgener
Candace Campana
Katy Robinson & The Wanderers
Charlie Mars
TRUSS

7:00 Door
7:30 Gig

This is an all ages event
Presented by 91.3 The Summit & Musica.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Musica

51 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44308, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

