Burnt Toast & Coffee

High Fade

Belgrave Music Hall
Thu, 8 Feb, 7:00 pm
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Burnt Toast & Coffee
About

Presented by Spice Guru Records...

Hot off the back of sold out gigs in the US, India and beyond, Scotland's freshest funk offering embark on their debut UK headline tour.

High Fade bring unmatched energy and sheer musical talent to their live shows with...

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Spice Guru Records.
Lineup

High Fade

Venue

Belgrave Music Hall

1-1A Cross Belgrave St, Leeds LS2 8JP
Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity

