ACCESO + CERVEZA o REFRESCO
20º aniversario Alma X y El Gran Puzzle Cózmico
Alma-x nació en el año 2000 en Barcelona, formado por Núria y Carlos bajo los nombres artísticos Pinkglove y Also Starring. Sus canciones mezclan el tecnopop y electro de los 80...
