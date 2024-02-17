DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

NO SIN MI OUIJA: Alma X y El Gran Puzzle Cózmico

Gorila
Sat, 17 Feb 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsZaragoza
€12.86The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

ACCESO + CERVEZA o REFRESCO

20º aniversario Alma X y El Gran Puzzle Cózmico

Alma-x nació en el año 2000 en Barcelona, formado por Núria y Carlos bajo los nombres artísticos Pinkglove y Also Starring. Sus canciones mezclan el tecnopop y electro de los 80...

Organizado por Gorila.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Alma-X, El Gran Puzzle Cozmico

Venue

Gorila

C. Ciprés, 4, 50003 Zaragoza, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

