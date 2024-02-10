DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

CLEMENCIE + SUPPORT

The Louisiana
Sat, 10 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsBristol
£11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Dreampop infused indie at it's finest, Bristol based outfit Clemencie follow up a breakout 2023 with a landmark hometown show in early 2024. Be there.

Windshake join in support.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by CloseUp.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Clemencie

Venue

The Louisiana

Wapping Road, Bathurst Terrace, Bristol BS1 6UA
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
140 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.