DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
MusicaLucis 2023 - Maledetta Discoteca Dj Set
Quale miglior modo per inaugurare la consolle di #MusicaLucis2023 a Locorotondo, se non con un po’ di vintage? Non uno qualsiasi ma quello firmato by Maledetta Discoteca!🎶
A bordo di un vecchio e memorabile...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.