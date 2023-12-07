DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Maledetta Discoteca DJ Set - MusicaLucis Festival

Villa Comunale Locorotondo
Thu, 7 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsLocorotondo
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

Event information

MusicaLucis 2023 - Maledetta Discoteca Dj Set

Quale miglior modo per inaugurare la consolle di #MusicaLucis2023 a Locorotondo, se non con un po’ di vintage? Non uno qualsiasi ma quello firmato by Maledetta Discoteca!🎶

A bordo di un vecchio e memorabile...

Tutte le età
Presentato dall'Associazione Culturae Itriae Culturae.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Maledetta Discoteca

Venue

Villa Comunale Locorotondo

Corso 20 Settembre, 70010 Locorotondo Bari, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.