DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Consentis : Cercle de parole

Bar à Bulles
Tue, 19 Dec, 7:30 pm
TalkParis
Selling fast
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Lancée en octobre dernier, l'initiative "Réinventer la nuit: l'appel des DJ pour une profession plus safe" a pour intention de visibiliser les violences discriminatoires et sexuelles auxquelles les acteur·ices sexisées dans l'industrie musicale sont confro...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par La Machine du Moulin Rouge.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Bar à Bulles

4 Cité Véron, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.