Top track

Bekar & PLK - Fisheye

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Bekar

L'étage
Sat, 30 Mar 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsRennes
€26.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Bekar & PLK - Fisheye
Got a code?

About

Plus fort que l’orage, mais aussi plus courageux face à sa propre douleur, Bekar prend le pari d’affronter ses démons sur son premier album tout en s’ouvrant à de nouvelles sonorités, sans pour autant se travestir. Au volant de son destin et de ses souveni...

Moins de 16 ans obligatoirement accompagné d'un parent
Krumpp Music présente, en accord avec Arachnée Productions
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bekar

Venue

L'étage

1 Esp. Charles de Gaulle, 35000 Rennes, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.