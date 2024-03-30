DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dogs In A Pile

Club Congress
Sat, 30 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
$25.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

Event information

Saturday, March 30th with Special Guests

Doors 7pm

$20 Advance, $22 Day of Show

21+

This is a 21+ event
LUCK MAN CONCERTS
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dogs in a Pile

Venue

Club Congress

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.